24,314 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,284,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

