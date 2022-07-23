446,289 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 446,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. Corteva makes up about 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corteva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 193,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 137,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

