4,790 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $38.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

