500 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $37,797,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

