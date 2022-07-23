6,249 Shares in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Artesian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 107,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $480.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

