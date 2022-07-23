6,737 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

