7,487 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.