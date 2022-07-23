98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
