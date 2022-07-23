98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter.

98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$77.46 million during the quarter.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

