a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.