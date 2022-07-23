a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.