Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $112.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

