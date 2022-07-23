abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.24) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of SLFPF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

