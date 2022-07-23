Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.83.

ACN stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.58. Accenture has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,157,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 129.3% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 115,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $10,196,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

