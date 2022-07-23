Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

ACN stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.58. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

