Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.78 ($0.03). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 380,000 shares.

Actual Experience Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 28,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £865.11 ($1,034.20). Also, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 3,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £382.44 ($457.19).

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

