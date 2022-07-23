Adappter Token (ADP) One Day Volume Hits $816,781.00

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a market cap of $14.71 million and $816,781.00 worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adappter Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token was first traded on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 898,871,435 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html.

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adappter Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

