ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -48.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in ADT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 221,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ADT by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

