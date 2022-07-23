Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,798 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

