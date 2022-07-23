Advance Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.