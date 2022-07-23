Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

