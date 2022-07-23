Aeon (AEON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180.00

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Aeon has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $180.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00656351 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

