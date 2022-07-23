AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Head-To-Head Survey

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and ADOMANI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 105.07 -$65.01 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AEye.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AEye has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AEye and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AEye and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 579.93%.

Summary

ADOMANI beats AEye on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

