Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) were up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 84,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 147,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

