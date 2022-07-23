AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGLNF stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

About AGL Energy

(Get Rating)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.