Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

