Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.56. The company had a trading volume of 540,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,712. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average is $247.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.