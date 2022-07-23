Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

AIRT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

