Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Stock Down 1.3 %
AIRT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.