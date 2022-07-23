AirSwap (AST) One Day Volume Tops $548,561.00

AirSwap (AST) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $548,561.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

