Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $42.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

