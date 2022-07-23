Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($111.11) to €104.00 ($105.05) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

