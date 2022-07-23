Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($111.11) to €104.00 ($105.05) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.14.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $42.52.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.