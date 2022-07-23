Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 1,579,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,291. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

