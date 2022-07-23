Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $25,374,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

