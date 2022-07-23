Alien Worlds Reaches One Day Volume of $30.14 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $69.88 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

