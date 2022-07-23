Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Head to Head Analysis

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 14.00 -$128.33 million ($3.30) -0.43 Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 8.01 -$207.28 million ($1.62) -5.36

Aligos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -2,263.64% -75.34% -59.20% Adaptive Biotechnologies -148.44% -36.67% -24.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 389.51%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 200.15%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

