Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up 3.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

