Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

