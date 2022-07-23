Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.