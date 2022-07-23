AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Lowered to C$32.50 at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.53.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$24.16 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.14.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9785932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 115.31%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$348,418.95. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 over the last 90 days.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

