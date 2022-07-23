Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 553,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,111,717 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Altice USA Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 27.6% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

