Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $35.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

