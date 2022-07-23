Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

