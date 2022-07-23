Altura Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Altura has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Altura has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001833 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032626 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Altura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.