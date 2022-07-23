AMEPAY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

