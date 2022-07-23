Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

