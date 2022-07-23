American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEL stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $5,883,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.