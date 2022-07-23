American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

