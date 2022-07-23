American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 11.14%.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
AMNB opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.
American National Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 31.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American National Bankshares (AMNB)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.