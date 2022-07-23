American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

