Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

