Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$118.28 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

