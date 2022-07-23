Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $17.14

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 343,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 170,697 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 737,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.57 on Friday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

