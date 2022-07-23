Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $59.25

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

BTAI opened at $15.85 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

