Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $48.42

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

